In and Out: Revanth’s staunch follower quits Congress

By Express News Service

GHMCEU chief now dons pink

With the election scene in the Telangana Assembly heating up, the ‘’Aya Ram, Gaya Ram’’ trend has been all too visible in political parties. On Saturday, it was seen in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Employees’ Union, when its president Udhari Gopal jumped ship from the saffron party to the pink party.

The GHMCEU was in favour of BJP for the past few years but differences cropped up between Gopal and the saffron party when the former was not given the ticket to contest. Ironically, it was Gopal who had organised several protests against the BRS government demanding the regularisation of contract workers, better pay scale and better healthcare facilities for sanitation workers.

Revanth’s staunch follower quits Cong

With tears in his eyes, Vaddepally Subhash Reddy, who was aspiring for the Yellareddy Congress ticket, resigned from the party on Saturday. After discussing it with his supporters, Subhash Reddy announced that he has decided to join the BJP.

Subhash Reddy was a staunch follower of Revanth Reddy and had joined the Congress from the TDP along with the TPCC chief. He also contested as a Congress candidate for the Nizamabad Local Body MLC constituency.

