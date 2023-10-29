Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao turns focus to Kamareddy segment

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao has focused on the Kamareddy Assembly constituency which he will be contesting along with Gajwel. 

On Saturday, KCR held talks with a few prominent personalities from Kamareddy about the coming elections and the present political scenario in the constituency. This was his first interaction with BRS leaders from the Kamareddy constituency after the announcement of the elections. 

Thimmayagari Subhash Reddy from Janagama in Kamareddy, who is well known for his social service activities in the segment, met KCR at the Pragathi Bhavan. 

The chief minister had a lengthy meeting with BRS working president KT Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha and Subhash Reddy. The BRS chief asked Subhash Reddy to collaborate with them in Kamareddy. 

Subhash Reddy independently funded the construction of a school worth `6 crore in the Kamareddy constituency.  Subhash Reddy responded positively to the statements made by the BRS leaders. 

