Owaisi slams Modi government for inconsistent stand on Gaza

HYDERABAD: Calling India’s stand on the Israel-Hamas conflict in Palestine, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at the Modi government for abstaining on the UN resolution calling for a humanitarian truce and protection of civilian lives.

Taking to X, he said that Modi, who condemned the attack by Hamas on Israel, couldn’t agree to a UN resolution seeking a truce. “He spoke to the Jordanian king a few days ago but abstained on a resolution that was introduced by Jordan. It is inconsistent foreign policy,” he stated.

Pointing out that 7,028 civilians have been killed in Gaza, including over 3,000 children and 1,700 women, Owaisi said that 45% of the houses in Gaza have been destroyed. He said that even in peacetime, the people of Gaza have to depend on humanitarian aid.

“This is a HUMANITARIAN issue, not a political one. In abstaining on the resolution, India stands alone in the Global South, in South Asia & in BRICS. Why did India abstain on an issue concerning civilian life? After sending aid to Gaza, why abstain? What happened to ‘one world one family’ and ‘Vishwaguru (sic),” he tweeted.

