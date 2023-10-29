Telangana: Families of Puvvada, Ponguleti step up to campaign

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It’s family time for the candidates in Khammam and Palair Assembly constituencies where Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are contesting on behalf of the BRS and Congress respectively.

The active involvement of the family members of the candidates in these two constituencies has caught public attention.

While Ajay Kumar and Srinivasa Reddy are occupied with their party programmes, their wives, sons and brothers have taken up the mantle of campaigning and are working diligently to sway voters in their respective constituencies.

Vasantha Lakshmi, wife of Ajay Kumar and a devout follower of Brahma Kumaris, has been actively targeting women voters in her campaign. She is appealing to voters to cast their ballots for her husband, citing his track record of development in Khammam constituency over the past nine years.

Meanwhile, Nayanraj, son of Ajay Kumar and the director of Mamata Medical College Educational Society is focusing on engaging with youth voters, visiting playgrounds and sports complexes to advocate for his father.

In Palair, Prasada Reddy, brother of Srinivasa Reddy, along with the Congress candidate’s son Harsha Reddy and Prasada Reddy’s wife Srilakshmi, have stepped into the campaign field.

Despite being new to politics, Prasada Reddy, a contractor and Srilakshmi, a homemaker, and Harsha Reddy, a businessman, are personally visiting voters’ homes, making a case for the party and highlighting allegations of deceit by BRS.

The involvement of these family members in the campaigns of both candidates has become a prominent talking point among the local populace and other political parties.

