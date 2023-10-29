Telangana High Court asks government to finalise pass marks for ex-servicemen

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government, represented by the Principal Secretary (Home), and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), represented by its Secretary to finalise the selection process for all the posts reserved for ex-servicemen only after deciding on the minimum qualifying marks, in line with the recommendation of the Director of Sainik Welfare. The court has made it clear that the decision should be made within 30 days from the date of receipt of the order.

The writ petition filed by B Baskar and nine others sought the issuance of a writ of mandamus to the respondents for not deciding on reducing the qualifying marks for ex-servicemen in the recruitment notification for various posts.

The counsel for the petitioners argued that the candidates were eligible for the posts under the ex-servicemen category and had taken the examination conducted as per the recruitment notification. It was further mentioned that the director of the Sainik Welfare Board had written to the government, requesting a reduction in the qualifying marks for ex-servicemen to 30% on par with the candidates from SC/ST/PH categories.

