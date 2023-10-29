Home States Telangana

Vamshi dares K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao to debate on jobs

Vamshichand said that the local youth have to forgo employment opportunities as a side effect of scrapping the ITIR project and failure to set up the Bayyaram steel factory. 

Published: 29th October 2023 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrashekar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Working Committee special invitee Ch Vamshichand Reddy on Saturday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to come to the Osmania University to discuss the jobs created during the BRS rule. 

Speaking to the media at the Art College in Osmania University, Vamshichand alleged that Telangana has the highest unemployment rate when compared to the other four poll-bound states. He said that of the over 40 lakh unemployed youth, over 22 lakh are registered with the TSPSC. 

Vamshichand said that the local youth have to forgo employment opportunities as a side effect of scrapping the ITIR project and failure to set up the Bayyaram steel factory. 

Slamming the BRS government for not recruiting a single person under Group 1 and 2 categories, he alleged that 3,607 unemployed youths took their own life in the last nine years. 
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ch Vamshichand Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao KT Rama Rao Osmania University JObs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp