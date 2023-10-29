Vamshi dares K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao to debate on jobs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Working Committee special invitee Ch Vamshichand Reddy on Saturday challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao to come to the Osmania University to discuss the jobs created during the BRS rule.

Speaking to the media at the Art College in Osmania University, Vamshichand alleged that Telangana has the highest unemployment rate when compared to the other four poll-bound states. He said that of the over 40 lakh unemployed youth, over 22 lakh are registered with the TSPSC.

Vamshichand said that the local youth have to forgo employment opportunities as a side effect of scrapping the ITIR project and failure to set up the Bayyaram steel factory.

Slamming the BRS government for not recruiting a single person under Group 1 and 2 categories, he alleged that 3,607 unemployed youths took their own life in the last nine years.



