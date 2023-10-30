BJP leaders from Uppal, Kukatpally upset over tie-up with Jana Sena

Harsha Tallapragada By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s coalition with actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has led to tension in the saffron party. Upset over the coalition and the delay in the announcement of the final list of candidates, the BJP cadre from the Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Uppal constituencies under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district have planned to meet senior party leaders at the state party headquarters in Nampally at 10 am on Monday.

The BJP Medchal District president, P Harish Reddy, who is also contesting from Kukatpally, has requested all the party members of these constituencies to join the meeting and alleged that the party was wasting time by getting into a coalition with the JSP and delaying the final candidate list.

It is worth recalling that the BJP released its first list of 52 candidates on October 22 and the second list, which just comprised one name, on October 27. According to sources, Union Minister for Tourism and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, National Vice President DK Aruna and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender are flying to Delhi. The party is expected to release the final candidate list on November 1. While the BRS is in full campaign mode with the candidates list out in August, the saffron party is experiencing internal battles for not giving tickets to its members.

The coalition with the JSP has disturbed the saffron cadre. The BJP leaders opined that their hard work, dedication and struggle for the last four years have gone in vain as tickets could be given to JSP members.

Since the candidates for the Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Uppal constituencies have not been announced yet, the aspirants fear that experienced and deserving candidates will be ignored.

‘Alliance won’t help party’

Additionally, sources revealed that the Kukatpally constituency ticket will be allotted to a JSP member despite the presence of a strong BJP candidate. Further, there is speculation that a few disgruntled BRS leaders are likely to join the BJP and there is fear that they could be given tickets to contest as well.

Another fear that lingers amongst party leaders is that the coalition is highly unlikely to work in favour of the BJP. For instance, a coalition with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party had earlier limited the chances of the BJP in Telangana.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The BJP’s coalition with actor and political leader Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) has led to tension in the saffron party. Upset over the coalition and the delay in the announcement of the final list of candidates, the BJP cadre from the Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Uppal constituencies under the Medchal-Malkajgiri district have planned to meet senior party leaders at the state party headquarters in Nampally at 10 am on Monday. The BJP Medchal District president, P Harish Reddy, who is also contesting from Kukatpally, has requested all the party members of these constituencies to join the meeting and alleged that the party was wasting time by getting into a coalition with the JSP and delaying the final candidate list. It is worth recalling that the BJP released its first list of 52 candidates on October 22 and the second list, which just comprised one name, on October 27. According to sources, Union Minister for Tourism and BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, National Vice President DK Aruna and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender are flying to Delhi. The party is expected to release the final candidate list on November 1. While the BRS is in full campaign mode with the candidates list out in August, the saffron party is experiencing internal battles for not giving tickets to its members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The coalition with the JSP has disturbed the saffron cadre. The BJP leaders opined that their hard work, dedication and struggle for the last four years have gone in vain as tickets could be given to JSP members. Since the candidates for the Kukatpally, Malkajgiri and Uppal constituencies have not been announced yet, the aspirants fear that experienced and deserving candidates will be ignored. ‘Alliance won’t help party’ Additionally, sources revealed that the Kukatpally constituency ticket will be allotted to a JSP member despite the presence of a strong BJP candidate. Further, there is speculation that a few disgruntled BRS leaders are likely to join the BJP and there is fear that they could be given tickets to contest as well. Another fear that lingers amongst party leaders is that the coalition is highly unlikely to work in favour of the BJP. For instance, a coalition with former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party had earlier limited the chances of the BJP in Telangana. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp