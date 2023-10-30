Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender confident of getting silent support in Gajwel constituency

Eatala asked the party workers to be prepared for everything and not be scared of anything, as his followers will be visible in the constituency wearing saffron ‘khanduvas’.

Published: 30th October 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has expressed confidence that he would find silent support from the people in the Gajwel constituency as he prepares to fight against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. On Sunday, he held a meeting with party workers and leaders from Gajwel at his residence in Shamirpet.

Addressing the leaders, he cautioned that BRS will first try to lure them, then pressurise them to join the pink party by hook or by crook, or even by foisting false cases against them. Eatala asked the party workers to be prepared for everything and not be scared of anything, as his followers will be visible in the constituency wearing saffron ‘khanduvas’.

He said he may not be able to undertake a door-to-door campaign in Gajwel because of the time crunch and asked the party workers to visit the homes of voters once in three days, to make their presence felt, and to convince them to support the BJP.

Reminding them of the popular sentiment that whichever party wins in Gajwel will forming the government in the State, he hoped the tradition would favour the BJP this time.

