BRS MLC K Kavitha leaves for England, to address Oxford seminar 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha left for England on Sunday to address a seminar at the University of Oxford on the achievements of Telangana. Kavitha has been invited to deliver a lecture and participate in a discussion on the ‘Telangana Model’ of development, titled ‘Exploring Inclusive Innovation: The Telangana Model’ on Monday. Her lecture will offer a glimpse into the progressive policies, strategies, and initiatives that have uniquely positioned Telangana as a beacon of inclusive development in India.

Given the University of Oxford’s rich tradition of facilitating global dialogues on impactful topics, this discussion marks a significant recognition of the path-breaking governance and development work undertaken in Telangana, which ensures development with dignity.

The essence of Telangana’s journey, from its strategic initiatives such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Mission Kakatiya, and healthcare initiatives like upgradation of healthcare facilities with the construction of new hospitals and the introduction of programmes like Kanti Velugu for eye care to name a few, to its grassroots programmes like those for rural development, industrial growth, farmer support, social welfare, digital revolution are expected to be shared by MLC Kavitha during this special discussion.

As the world grapples with challenges of inequality and strives for more inclusive growth, the ‘Telangana Model’, as elucidated by MLC Kavitha at the world’s most prestigious university, Oxford, might just offer the blueprint the global community needs, according to a release from Kavitha’s office.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha left for England on Sunday to address a seminar at the University of Oxford on the achievements of Telangana. Kavitha has been invited to deliver a lecture and participate in a discussion on the ‘Telangana Model’ of development, titled ‘Exploring Inclusive Innovation: The Telangana Model’ on Monday. Her lecture will offer a glimpse into the progressive policies, strategies, and initiatives that have uniquely positioned Telangana as a beacon of inclusive development in India. Given the University of Oxford’s rich tradition of facilitating global dialogues on impactful topics, this discussion marks a significant recognition of the path-breaking governance and development work undertaken in Telangana, which ensures development with dignity. The essence of Telangana’s journey, from its strategic initiatives such as the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Mission Bhagiratha, Haritha Haram, Mission Kakatiya, and healthcare initiatives like upgradation of healthcare facilities with the construction of new hospitals and the introduction of programmes like Kanti Velugu for eye care to name a few, to its grassroots programmes like those for rural development, industrial growth, farmer support, social welfare, digital revolution are expected to be shared by MLC Kavitha during this special discussion.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the world grapples with challenges of inequality and strives for more inclusive growth, the ‘Telangana Model’, as elucidated by MLC Kavitha at the world’s most prestigious university, Oxford, might just offer the blueprint the global community needs, according to a release from Kavitha’s office. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp