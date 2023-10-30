Home States Telangana

Complaint against Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

In his complaint, he said that Hanumantha Rao conspired against him because he has been raising his voice over illegal activities and also approached the court over the same.

BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @mynampallyh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The national treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), P Sai Prasad, filed a complaint against Mynampally Hanumantha Rao for conspiring to kill him. In a complaint filed with the Alwal police, Sai alleged that Hanumanth Rao hired henchmen for Rs 50 lakh, who entered his house to attack him and left the place after they failed to kill him.

He also furnished CCTV footage of a man entering his house during the early hours of Friday. Sai is also the founding member of Team Sai, an organisation that hosts social welfare programmes. In his complaint, he said that Hanumantha Rao conspired against him because he had been raising his voice over illegal activities and also approached the court over the same.

In his complaint, Sai said, “Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, MLA from Malkajgiri, bore a grudge against me and had also made many attempts to eliminate me and he had in the past sent his henchmen to attack me near my residence. He had also attacked me in Pet Basheerabad police station and a case was also registered against him and his associates.”

