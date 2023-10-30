Concerns rise over dengue protocols not being followed in Telangana

Renuka Kalpana By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the death of a postgraduate medical student who battled dengue encephalitis, medical professionals in the city have raised concerns about protocols — such as spreading awareness about the disease, having a separate ward and providing mosquito nets — not being followed.

Dr Gopi, a third-year postgraduate student from the Department of General Medicine in Malla Reddy Health City, was diagnosed with dengue encephalitis with brainstem herniation on October 24 and was admitted in the ICU of Malla Reddy Narayana Multispeciality Hospital.

It’s a severe condition where the brain becomes inflamed due to dengue virus infection, and the brainstem, an important part of the brain, gets pushed or squeezed out of its normal position. The medico who completed his MBBS from Government Medical College in Nizamabad belonged to a poor family and efforts were being made to collect the amount for his treatment.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Karuna Madapu, a paediatrician who closely monitors cases of dengue, recalled that during the severe dengue outbreak of 2019, nearly 25 PG students from Niloufer Hospital contracted the dengue virus.

“Both doctors and paramedical staff are at a higher risk of contracting dengue if they are exposed to Aedes mosquitoes that have previously bitten dengue patients within the same vicinity. Having a separate ward and providing mosquito nets for dengue patients is important which is not being followed,” Dr Madapu said, adding that a lot of developed countries where dengue cases are less follow this method.

A lot of other protocols regarding dengue are also not being followed. According to the guidelines laid by the World Health Organization, when a new dengue case is reported in an area, the entomology team should educate people living there about the prevention techniques. However, that does not seem to take place. As a result, private companies, schools and individuals do not have the knowledge to identify breeding sites and cleaning them.

That is why, patients from the same family and neighbourhood are high in outpatient services. Even there, Dr Mapadu added, the family members of the patient are not being made aware about the precautions to be taken.

A lot of doctors have already warned that unlike other diseases, those who are getting infected with dengue for the second time may end up with severe complications, which highlights the need for people to protect themselves from day-biting mosquitoes.

5,138 cases recorded till Sept 17

Several doctors have reported that the cases of dengue have come down. However, a lot of cases are there in tertiary centres highlighting that the disease is intensifying.“Tragically, there have been a couple of fatalities as well. A young individual lost their life, and, even more distressing, three children succumbed to the illness. Consequently, medical professionals are engaged in discussions with their colleagues, exploring how to address and manage such cases,” Dr Madapu added.

According to the data recorded on the National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, Telangana has recorded 5,138 cases of dengue and zero deaths till September 17. The data collected in October 2023 regarding Dengue genome sequencing in India reveals that every third sample belonged to Dengue 3-III, suggesting a notable prevalence of this subtype in the samples.

Additionally, the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) indicated the presence of four serotypes and eight genotypes of dengue in circulation in India. Notably, five samples, which account for 12.5% of the total samples collected, could not be classified under any genotype.

