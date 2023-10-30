CPM ultimatum to Congress over seat-sharing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indicating that the Congress was not keen on striking an electoral alliance with his party, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday said that the grand old party initially offered Wyra segment but went back on its promise. Addressing a press conference, Veerabhadram said that the Congress is offering two seats — Hyderabad, where both the parties appear to be weak, and Miryalaguda.

The CPM leader said that his party would wait till Monday to take a decision on whether to strike a deal with the Congress or go it alone in the ensuing Assembly elections. Veerabhadram said that they have come down a few steps to strike an alliance, but the Congress is now acting indifferent.

He said that initially, the CPM asked for Bhadrachalam, which it represented for 40 years, and Palair segments. As the Congress didn’t accept their demands, the party then asked for Wyra.“On October 27, they promised to allot the Wyra segment. On October 28, the Congress leaders were supposed to call me to convey their decision. When I called Bhatti Vikramarka, he said that he neither offered Wyra nor would offer it in the future,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Indicating that the Congress was not keen on striking an electoral alliance with his party, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram on Sunday said that the grand old party initially offered Wyra segment but went back on its promise. Addressing a press conference, Veerabhadram said that the Congress is offering two seats — Hyderabad, where both the parties appear to be weak, and Miryalaguda. The CPM leader said that his party would wait till Monday to take a decision on whether to strike a deal with the Congress or go it alone in the ensuing Assembly elections. Veerabhadram said that they have come down a few steps to strike an alliance, but the Congress is now acting indifferent. He said that initially, the CPM asked for Bhadrachalam, which it represented for 40 years, and Palair segments. As the Congress didn’t accept their demands, the party then asked for Wyra.“On October 27, they promised to allot the Wyra segment. On October 28, the Congress leaders were supposed to call me to convey their decision. When I called Bhatti Vikramarka, he said that he neither offered Wyra nor would offer it in the future,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp