Crunchy deets: Yellow to pink again?   

By Express News Service

With the TDP deciding not to contest the Telangana Assembly polls, the party’s state president Kasani Gnaneshwar is reportedly upset with CBN’s veto. Our sources say that with the party chief in jail and Lokesh preoccupied, the TDP cannot afford to spare money or time as its leaders are tied up in Andhra. The BRS, which is already in contact with Gnaneshwar, could welcome him into the party. This would be another jolt for the Telangana TDP, whose previous chief also joined the pink party and is now an MLC.

Big dampener for Cong cadre

The Telangana Congress leaders had planned a three-day campaign as part of the second phase of the Vijayabheri bus yatra. Each day was set to feature three different prominent leaders. But the third day spectacle had to be cancelled prematurely as they didn’t receive a confirmation from Priyanka Gandhi. During her previous trip to Telangana, she and her brother launched the party’s campaign from Ramappa, and she was now supposed to shine in the Lok Sabha segment of a ‘star campaigner’. Her October 18 visit was well-received and she struck a chord with the people, making the current decision a big dampener for the party cadre.

Contributions: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy & B Kartheek

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

With the TDP deciding not to contest the Telangana Assembly polls, the party’s state president Kasani Gnaneshwar is reportedly upset with CBN’s veto. Our sources say that with the party chief in jail and Lokesh preoccupied, the TDP cannot afford to spare money or time as its leaders are tied up in Andhra. The BRS, which is already in contact with Gnaneshwar, could welcome him into the party. This would be another jolt for the Telangana TDP, whose previous chief also joined the pink party and is now an MLC. Big dampener for Cong cadre The Telangana Congress leaders had planned a three-day campaign as part of the second phase of the Vijayabheri bus yatra. Each day was set to feature three different prominent leaders. But the third day spectacle had to be cancelled prematurely as they didn’t receive a confirmation from Priyanka Gandhi. During her previous trip to Telangana, she and her brother launched the party’s campaign from Ramappa, and she was now supposed to shine in the Lok Sabha segment of a ‘star campaigner’. Her October 18 visit was well-received and she struck a chord with the people, making the current decision a big dampener for the party cadre. Contributions: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy & B Kartheekgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp