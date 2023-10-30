Home States Telangana

Disappointed cadre create ruckus at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Maheshwaram ticket aspirant Parijatha Reddy said that she will keep trying to get nominated by the party until the last minute.

Published: 30th October 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress

TPCC office- Gandhi Bhavan. For representational purpose

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The supporters of Congress leaders who were denied tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections continued to create a ruckus at the party’s State headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. A follower of Gali Anil Kumar even attempted self-immolation but his party colleagues managed to prevent him from doing so. Prior to the suicide bid, a large number of Anil Kumar’s supporters squatted on the step of Gandhi Bhavan and raised slogans: “Covert Hatao, Congress Bachao”.

They demanded that the party change its nominee in the Narsapur segment. Later in the day, Youth Congress leaders held a meeting inside the party office under the leadership of their State president Shivsena Reddy to decide their future course of action if the party denied tickets to their representatives. It is learnt that during the meeting, several Youth Congress leaders pledged to work against the party candidates.

Meanwhile, Maheshwaram ticket aspirant Parijatha Reddy said that she will keep trying to get nominated by the party until the last minute. She also claimed that she would remain in Congress till she breathes her last.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gandhi Bhavan Congress Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp