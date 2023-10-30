Disappointed cadre create ruckus at Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The supporters of Congress leaders who were denied tickets to contest the upcoming Assembly elections continued to create a ruckus at the party’s State headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. A follower of Gali Anil Kumar even attempted self-immolation but his party colleagues managed to prevent him from doing so. Prior to the suicide bid, a large number of Anil Kumar’s supporters squatted on the step of Gandhi Bhavan and raised slogans: “Covert Hatao, Congress Bachao”.

They demanded that the party change its nominee in the Narsapur segment. Later in the day, Youth Congress leaders held a meeting inside the party office under the leadership of their State president Shivsena Reddy to decide their future course of action if the party denied tickets to their representatives. It is learnt that during the meeting, several Youth Congress leaders pledged to work against the party candidates.

Meanwhile, Maheshwaram ticket aspirant Parijatha Reddy said that she will keep trying to get nominated by the party until the last minute. She also claimed that she would remain in Congress till she breathes her last.

