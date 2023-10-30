DK Shivakumar’s 5-hour power remark puts Congress on the back foot

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s statement that the Congress government is providing only a five-hour power supply to farmers in the neighbouring State is creating tension among the leaders as well as the cadre of the grand old party. They are believed to be unhappy with prominent leaders making such comments on sensitive issues like power supply just before the elections.

Taking advantage of DKS’ comments, the BRS leaders started targeting the Congress over the issue and appealed to the people to decide on whether to support a party that provides a five-hour power supply or one that ensures round-the-clock electricity to the farmers in the State.

Political observers are of the opinion that the Telangana Congress leaders should explain to the people their stance and try to put the issue to rest once and for all as this sensitive subject resonates well with the farming community. Otherwise, the party’s poll prospects will be affected, they added. Meanwhile, senior leaders are advising the Congress star campaigners not to speak about sensitive issues like power, water, Rythu Bandhu and other schemes but to focus on the party’s six guarantees.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy too made similar comments in the past. While addressing the NRIs in the US, he had said that three-hour power was enough for farmers in the State, giving an opportunity for the BRS leaders to target the Congress.

The leaders of the ruling party went on to depict the Congress as an anti-farmer party while claiming that it would stop all schemes if voted to power. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Ministers KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and MLC Kavitha in particular have been relentlessly criticising the Congress and saying that if it is voted to power, Telangana will witness power outages and other problems that will affect the farmers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

