Former MLA Vishnuvardhan meets KCR

HYDERABAD: Former Jubilee Hills Congress MLA P Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Sunday met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, giving rise to speculation that he will join the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

After being denied a Congress ticket to contest from Jubilee Hills for the upcoming elections, Vishnuvardhan Reddy declared that he would not join any other patty given the reputation of his father and well-known grand old party leader P Janardhan Reddy.

In the second list, the Congress allotted the Jubilee Hills ticket to former Indian cricket team captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Irked by the development, Visnuvardhan Reddy turned to the BRS.

Since the ruling party has already announced its party candidate for the Jubilee Hills constituency, it remains to be seen what the BRS would offer him and whether he would don pink robes or not.

