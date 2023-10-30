Revanth Reddy vs K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy battle royale

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s more or less confirmed that TPCC president A Revanth Reddy will take on BRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the Kamareddy constituency apart from contesting from his home turf of Kodangal. The Congress is likely to release its final list after November 1, where Revanth will be announced as the Kamareddy candidate.

A senior leader in the Revanth camp confirmed that the PCC chief will contest in Kamareddy against the chief minister. Sources have even confirmed November 8 as the date for Revanth to file his nomination for Kamareddy. He will file his papers for the Kodangal segment on November 4. Former minister Ali Shabbir, who expected the Kamareddy ticket, is likely to be fielded from the Nizamabad Urban segment or be asked to campaign for Revanth in Kamareddy. The Congress will take a final decision on Shabbir’s future sometime soon, the sources added.

The AICC commissioned a survey in the Kamareddy Assembly constituency by party political strategist Sunil Kanugolu to assess the mood of the people towards Revanth. Kanugolu deployed two teams to elicit the opinion of party leaders and cadres to suggest the right candidate to take on KCR. The teams also got feedback from different sections of people — castes, youths, women and others. According to the report submitted to the AICC by Kanugolu, a majority of the people, including the party’s second-rung leaders, backed the candidature of Revanth to fight against KCR.

Congress leaders are excited about Revanth taking on the chief minister as the move is expected to boost the morale of the party cadre in Kamareddy where the party has not won after Ali Shabbir’s victory in the 2004 elections though the constituency used to be a stronghold of the grand old party since 1952.

By deciding to field Revanth against KCR, the Congress is adopting the same strategy as the BJP in Gajwel where Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender is set to take on the BRS chief so that he doesn’t have much time to campaign for the party candidates across the state.

