Will nix minorities quota, hike BC, SC, ST reservation: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday announced that if voted to power, the BJP will cancel the reservations for religious minorities but increase quota of BCs, SCs and STs in the local body polls. Accusing AIMIM of resorting to ‘goondaism’ and perpetrating attacks against government officials when they ask the people in the Old City to pay their electricity and water bills and property taxes, Kishan Reddy declared that after coming to power, the BJP will follow the ‘bulldozer’ model presently in force in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will deal with such elements and other mafia with an iron fist, he said.

Addressing the media at the BJP party office in Nampally, he said that a special investigation system will be established and a detailed inquiry will be ordered against the BRS leaders, who indulged in corruption and irregularities in the last 10 years. Kishan said that it was because of the BRS and Congress, 37 out of 50 GHMC seats meant for BCs went to AIMIM.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has not only cheated Dalits by not making a leader from these communities the first chief minister of Telangana as promised by him in 2014, but has also insulted them. Noting how the BJP has made a BC the first prime minister, a Muslim (Dr APJ Abdul Kalam), a Dalit (Ram Nath Kovind) and an Adivasi (Droupadi Murmu) the presidents of the country, Kishan Reddy added that the BJP will surely make a BC the chief minister of Telangana.

“Various surveys have shown that 70 per cent of youth between the age group of 18 and 30 years are supporting the BJP. Just like the people of Telangana had fought against the Razakars and during the statehood movement, we need to fight and bury the BRS in front of the farmhouse and stop the Congress from entering Telangana’s borders from Karnataka,” he said.

