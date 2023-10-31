Assembly elections 2023: Sonia Gandhi takes note of churning in Telangana Congress

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi is closely monitoring the chaos that has enveloped the Telangana Congress with party leaders submitting resignations and their supporters staging protests at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Taking note of the spate of resignations reaching her office, Sonia Gandhi reportedly enquired about the situation in the State unit of Congress even as top leaders of the party are deliberating with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over the allocation of tickets while maintaining the social equations.

Sources say that there are concerns within the party regarding the representation of the younger generation in the first two lists of candidates. Some parachute leaders, including Mynampally Rohith, Palakurthi Yasashwini Reddy and Pranav Babu, are aspiring for tickets while the younger generation of the party stresses the need for loyalists and meritorious aspirants to be considered for tickets.

Additionally, the party high command is taking note of the fact that no member associated with the party’s frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal, OBC, SC and ST departments have found a place in the two lists announced for 100 Assembly segments. The absence of younger generation leaders in the lists of candidates is also being discussed. Party leaders in Delhi are now working on balancing the allocation of seats with a focus on providing two or three tickets to the young leaders for the 19 remaining Assembly segments. Of these 19 segments, the party also has to leave some for the Left parties as part of the pre-poll alliance.

The constituencies in question include Karimnagar, Thungathurthi, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Dornakal, Patancheru, Chennur, Wyra, Kothagudem, Charminar, Sircilla, Banswada, Jukkal, Yellandu, Sathupalli, Narayankhed and Aswaraopet. In these segments, a few young party leaders have sought an opportunity to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The high command is receiving requests from the younger generation of leaders like Dr Mahesh Kongala from Karimnagar, Nagarigari Preetam from Thungathurthi and Manavata Roy from Sathupalli for tickets.

Alliance dharma

While the party plans to leave four constituencies for the Left parties as part of the alliance, it faces fierce competition for tickets between senior leaders in segments like Suryapet (former minister Ramreddy Damodhar Reddy and Patel Ramesh Reddy), Narayankhed (former MP Suresh Shetkar and Sanjeev Reddy), Patancheru (Katta Srinivas and Neelam Madhu, who incidentally joined the Congress only three days ago) and Sircilla (KK Mahender and Umesh Rao).

The Congress leadership is now focusing on allocating tickets for the younger generation, which is seen as crucial for the party’s future. Senior leaders, including former ministers and sitting MPs, have also requested the party to allocate at least two tickets — one for BC (Backward Class) and one for SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates — to mitigate potential damage.

Decisions regarding ticket allocation are expected to be made during the upcoming screening and central election committee meetings, with Sonia likely to play a central role in addressing these concerns.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi is closely monitoring the chaos that has enveloped the Telangana Congress with party leaders submitting resignations and their supporters staging protests at the Gandhi Bhavan. Taking note of the spate of resignations reaching her office, Sonia Gandhi reportedly enquired about the situation in the State unit of Congress even as top leaders of the party are deliberating with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over the allocation of tickets while maintaining the social equations. Sources say that there are concerns within the party regarding the representation of the younger generation in the first two lists of candidates. Some parachute leaders, including Mynampally Rohith, Palakurthi Yasashwini Reddy and Pranav Babu, are aspiring for tickets while the younger generation of the party stresses the need for loyalists and meritorious aspirants to be considered for tickets.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Additionally, the party high command is taking note of the fact that no member associated with the party’s frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, NSUI, Seva Dal, OBC, SC and ST departments have found a place in the two lists announced for 100 Assembly segments. The absence of younger generation leaders in the lists of candidates is also being discussed. Party leaders in Delhi are now working on balancing the allocation of seats with a focus on providing two or three tickets to the young leaders for the 19 remaining Assembly segments. Of these 19 segments, the party also has to leave some for the Left parties as part of the pre-poll alliance. The constituencies in question include Karimnagar, Thungathurthi, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Dornakal, Patancheru, Chennur, Wyra, Kothagudem, Charminar, Sircilla, Banswada, Jukkal, Yellandu, Sathupalli, Narayankhed and Aswaraopet. In these segments, a few young party leaders have sought an opportunity to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. The high command is receiving requests from the younger generation of leaders like Dr Mahesh Kongala from Karimnagar, Nagarigari Preetam from Thungathurthi and Manavata Roy from Sathupalli for tickets. Alliance dharma While the party plans to leave four constituencies for the Left parties as part of the alliance, it faces fierce competition for tickets between senior leaders in segments like Suryapet (former minister Ramreddy Damodhar Reddy and Patel Ramesh Reddy), Narayankhed (former MP Suresh Shetkar and Sanjeev Reddy), Patancheru (Katta Srinivas and Neelam Madhu, who incidentally joined the Congress only three days ago) and Sircilla (KK Mahender and Umesh Rao). The Congress leadership is now focusing on allocating tickets for the younger generation, which is seen as crucial for the party’s future. Senior leaders, including former ministers and sitting MPs, have also requested the party to allocate at least two tickets — one for BC (Backward Class) and one for SC (Scheduled Caste) candidates — to mitigate potential damage. Decisions regarding ticket allocation are expected to be made during the upcoming screening and central election committee meetings, with Sonia likely to play a central role in addressing these concerns. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp