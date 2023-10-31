BRS government gave women nothing: Renuka Chowdhury

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a total lack of development of women in the nine years of BRS rule, former Union minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Monday said that except for K Kavitha, the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, no other woman in the State has benefited. She also expressed dismay over Kamma leaders, the community she belongs to, being given fewer tickets in the elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Renuka Chowdhury asked the BRS: “Why should women vote for you?” She alleged that child marriages are prevalent in the State even to this day. Accusing the government of not taking measures to improve the literacy rate and dropout rate among women and girls in the state, Renuka Chowdhury said that was appalling. She also held the state government accountable for inflation in the prices of essential commodities.

“The situation has become so grim that the people are not even offering tea during the election campaign. Earlier, they used to offer a meal,” she said. Taking a jibe at KCR, Renuka said she has photos and videos of former drinking juice and eating food in Khammam jail in the name of a hunger strike. She said that women were not ready to believe in the “false promises” of the chief minister.

