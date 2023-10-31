BRS MLAs face ring road heat during campaign

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: The BRS party leaders are facing resistance while campaigning in various villages of the Bhuvanagiri constituency. This opposition arises from the local community’s protests against BRS MLA P Shekhar Reddy and his family members, about alteration and land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR). Additionally, in other constituencies across the district, BRS MLAs face angry protests over alleged bias in the implementation of Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and Gruha Lakshmi schemes, limiting their campaigning mostly to urban areas.

Farmers in the constituency are against the acquisition of their agricultural land for the RRR, especially due to the alteration of the road’s alignment, reportedly favouring MLA Shekhar Reddy. When the MLA attempted to campaign recently, he faced blockades from numerous villagers. Consequently, the MLA sent his daughter, Nunyata Reddy, to campaign in the Raigiri area. However, her campaign met resistance from the local community, who questioned the altered RRR alignment. The MLA faces difficulty in campaigning, particularly in areas not covered by the RRR, where residents are questioning the selection process for beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Concerns arise in Raigiri due to previous land losses from the expansion of National Highway-163 and construction projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The installation of high-tension lines and towers resulted in further land loss. Now, with the government’s plan to acquire over 256 acres for the modified RRR alignment, local farmers are increasingly anxious about losing their lands.

The government’s gazette indicates plans to acquire 1852.44 acres of land across 34 villages in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for the construction of the northern segment, measuring 158 km, of the RRR. In Bhuvanagiri, farmers are anticipated to lose around 700 acres in approximately ten villages due to RRR-related acquisitions.

The BRS MLAs also face obstructions in their campaigning in other constituencies. Allegations of ineligible individuals benefiting from the Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu, and Gruha Lakshmi schemes have led to protests. Residents have confronted BRS leaders, pointing out discrepancies in the selection process, especially in villages such as Nemmikal in the Suryapet constituency. These incidents have steered the BRS MLAs towards focusing their campaign efforts in urban areas.

