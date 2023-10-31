BRS MP injured in knife attack

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: BRS Dubbaka Assembly candidate and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday attacked with a knife by a 38-year-old man while he was campaigning in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal in Siddipet district.

The MP sustained four stab injuries in his stomach and was initially rushed to the Gajwel Government Hospital and later to the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors performed surgery following which he was stated to be out of danger.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao rushed to Hyderabad from Narayankhed and consoled the MP’s family members at the hospital. He also enquired about the health condition of Prabhakar Reddy with doctors.

The MP was left wounded before his security could intervene. Witnessing the attack, BRS activists beat up the attacker badly and handed him over to the police. Siddipet Police Commissioner N Shwetha Reddy did not reveal the motive behind the attack, saying that the police were yet to question the attacker, later identified as Gaddam Raju. A case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered.

The incident sparked protests across the erstwhile Medak district. BRS activists in Dubbaka mandal headquarters burnt an effigy of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao, suspecting initially that the BJP was behind the attack. Later, the BRS blamed the Congress for the incident.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao first rushed to Gajwel, cancelling his scheduled participation in the public meeting to be addressed by the chief minister in Narayankhed. Harish Rao later visited the Yashoda Hospital along with the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the incident and wished Prabhakar Reddy a speedy recovery.“I am shocked to learn about the attack on Medak MP and BRS Dubbaka MLA candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy during an election campaign in Surampalli of Doulthabad mandal.

Violence has no place in democracy, and such incidents are a threat to the democratic process. I direct the Director General of Police (DGP) to take stringent measures to investigate and ensure the safety of contesting candidates and campaigners during the election period. It is essential to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for free and fair elections,” she said.

Health bulletin

The health bulletin of Yashoda Hospital said that the doctors evaluated and stabilised him in the emergency department. An emergency CT was done, which revealed a perforated bowel hence taken for emergency exploratory laparotomy immediately., it added. Initially laparoscopic approach was tried and intraoperatively it showed evidence of bowel perforation in four places (2 intestinal loops through-in-through) extending to the surrounding mesentery.

Attacker a YT journo?

Preliminary investigation revealed that Gaddam Raju was working as a journalist for a YouTube channel. The police are also investigating the six identity cards of various media organisations found in the possession of the accused

