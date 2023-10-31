BRS MP stabbing: Congress against violence, it is a drama,says Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the attack on MP and Dubbaka BRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy in unequivocal terms, the Congress described the entire episode as a “mondikathi drama (attack by a blunt knife) and accused the BRS of using the attack on the MP for “petty politics”.

Taking to Twitter, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said: “In a desperate contemptible attempt, they are using the attack on an MP for petty politics. This itself shows that BRS defeat is imminent in the forthcoming elections. Telangana society is watching the mondikathi drama enacted by you (KTR), and your father (KCR) while attributing it to the Congress. Congress achieved independence for the country by adopting non-violence, and it is not difficult to defeat dwarfs like your father.”

Refuting the accusations of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) that the attacker belongs to Congress, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the BRS has been wrongly projecting the attacker to be a Congress worker. He said that BRS and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been launching fake news campaigns on social media platforms to win the State Assembly elections.

“The attacker (Raju) left Congress in 2019 along with our party’s 2018 Dubbaka candidate Nageshwar Reddy. He also joined the BJP in the presence of M Raghunandan Rao. I am unable to understand the logic that BRS is applying to link him to Congress,” Kiran said. Objecting to the language used by the chief minister, Kiran said that despite holding a responsible position, KCR was provoking the people stating that the attack was not on the MP, but on him.

