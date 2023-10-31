BRS MP stabbing: K Chandrasekhar Rao says ‘it’s an attack on me’, holds Congress responsible

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY/NIZAMABAD: Stating that there was no room for violence in elections, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held “Congress daddammalu (cowards)” responsible for the attack on the BRS candidate from Dubbaka and Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy.

Addressing election meetings in Narayankhed, Banswada and Jukkal Assembly segments on Monday, KCR said, “Congress fellows, who are unable to win in elections, attacked Prabhakar Reddy with a knife. The BRS never resorted to violence in the last 10 years. Do we not have hands to stab someone with a knife?”

He warned that if BRS activists too resort to such acts, the situation would be “otherwise”. “We have witnessed several elections in 10 years. We have never indulged in violence. The attack is not on Prabhakar Reddy, it’s an attack on me,” KCR said. He wanted Opposition leaders to stop attacking BRS workers and observe restraint. “Maaku kooda dammu vundi.. (we too have guts)”, the chief minister said, adding that if the BRS too resorted to such acts of violence, “no one would be spared”.

“We are in a responsible position. We are thinking of providing quality power, purchasing paddy and focusing on other development works,” the chief minister said.KCR called upon the Opposition parties to tell the people their policies and said that the BRS would do the same. “Whoever wins the elections, they will serve the people. Those who are defeated will continue their avocations like farming. But one should not attack others,” he said, urging the people to condemn such acts in one voice.

KCR said that only incompetent people and cowards would attack political opponents. “Chetanaina mogaadu everu ee pani cheyaru... (no capable persons will do such things)”, he said. The BRS supremo received information on the attack on Prabhakar Reddy at the Jukkal meeting. Later, he condemned the attack at Banswada. He concluded his speech in just 10 minutes at Narayankhed and rushed to Hyderabad to visit him. KCR assured that he would inaugurate the Basaveswara lift irrigation scheme soon and complete the crop loan waiver process. He also accused the Karnataka Congress government of supplying power for only five hours to farmers.

