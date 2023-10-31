BRS tapping Congress leaders’ phones, threatening kin & friends: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy accused the BRS of tapping and hacking the phones of Congress leaders in an attempt to win the upcoming Assembly elections.Addressing the media along with Telangana Jana Samithi chief M Kodandaram on Monday, the Congress also alleged that several police officers have been threatening his relatives and friends and making public their private conversations.

He alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao has engaged a private army comprising “international criminals” to hack the phones of Congress leaders. “With this unethical practice, the BRS government is trying to find out who is supporting the Congress and to stop them from doing so.”

Claiming that KTR’s private army is being run by Dugyala Praneetha Rao, Narsing Rao and Venugopal Rao, he said: “KTR threatened our friends and family members, who are into business, by revealing all the details of private conversations they had with me.”

TJS extends support to Cong

TJS founder-president M Kodandaram agreed to support the Congress in the upcoming elections with the main objective of defeating dictatorial rule in the State. The TJS chief revealed this after TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, AICC Teangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, AICC secretary PC Vishnunadh and other Congress leaders met him at his party office on Monday.

During their meeting, the Congress cleared apprehensions of TJS and reached an agreement on six points on the welfare activities ranging from provisions of education to employment if the grand old party is voted to power in the State.

“The Congress sought our support to end the BRS government’s unconstitutional and dictatorial rule. To reconstruct Telangana, we have extended our support. We have decided to set up coordination committees at various levels across the State for effective coordination,” Kodandaram said. When asked about TJS contesting the elections, Revanth said that they will take up the proposals of Kodandaram to field several young leaders who fought for statehood. He said that they are working with a noble initiative to dethrone a “dictator”.

