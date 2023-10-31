Home States Telangana

Crunchy deets: Rs 2,000 notes without Gandhi

Instead of Mahatma Gandhi, the currency notes will have a photo of a ‘hat-wearing ruler’ on them. Congress party this makes as big a splash as its PayCM campaign did in Karnataka.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

2000 Rupees

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

Red roses and U-turns   
There are no permanent friends or foes in politics, goes the saying. Last year, the Left parties played an important role in Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s defeat in the Munugode bypolls. After all, the CPI has won the Munugode segment five times and the comrades still have some support there. Now that Rajagopal Reddy has done a U-turn, the ‘red roses’ — as they were called by a leader belonging to his previous party — will be forced to support him if the alliance with the Congress fructifies.

Rs 2,000 notes without Gandhi
The Opposition has long been alleging that the Kaleshwaram project has become an ATM for the CM’s family. It is now learnt that the Congress back-end team has designed a cash-dispensing machine that spews out Rs 2,000 notes. But instead of Mahatma Gandhi, the currency notes will have a photo of a ‘hat-wearing ruler’ on them. The party hopes this makes as big a splash as its PayCM campaign did in Karnataka.

Contributions:  Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek

