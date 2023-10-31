Crunchy deets: Rs 2,000 notes without Gandhi

By Express News Service

Red roses and U-turns

There are no permanent friends or foes in politics, goes the saying. Last year, the Left parties played an important role in Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s defeat in the Munugode bypolls. After all, the CPI has won the Munugode segment five times and the comrades still have some support there. Now that Rajagopal Reddy has done a U-turn, the ‘red roses’ — as they were called by a leader belonging to his previous party — will be forced to support him if the alliance with the Congress fructifies.

Rs 2,000 notes without Gandhi

The Opposition has long been alleging that the Kaleshwaram project has become an ATM for the CM’s family. It is now learnt that the Congress back-end team has designed a cash-dispensing machine that spews out Rs 2,000 notes. But instead of Mahatma Gandhi, the currency notes will have a photo of a ‘hat-wearing ruler’ on them. The party hopes this makes as big a splash as its PayCM campaign did in Karnataka.

Contributions: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek



