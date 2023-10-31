KTR blames ‘Congress goons’ for ‘murder attempt’ on BRS MP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday condemned the ‘murder attempt’ on Medak MP and BRS candidate in Dubbaka Assembly segment Kotha Prabhakar Reddy. Addressing a meeting after welcoming BJP Nirmal district president P Ramadevi into the BRS at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, Rama Rao said that such incidents of violence never occurred in Telangana. “It is not our path. We never indulge in such things,” he said.

Rama Rao posted on the X platform: “I strongly condemn the murder attempt on BRS MP Sri Prabhakar Reddy Garu by Congress Goons. Desperate Congress now resorting to physical elimination attempts of our leaders in Telangana. This was of course to be expected with a 3rd rate Criminal being made the TPCC president. Violence has no place in a democratic society and I hope the Election Commission of India will take serious action in this regard (sic).”

Rama Rao alleged that Ramadevi, despite her contribution to the BJP, was dumped by the saffron party. “The BRS will protect her,” he said. Assaults by one group on another and vice versa should not recur in Bhainsa and other places in the erstwhile Adilabad district, he added. On crop loan waiver, Rama Rao said that the government was to waive Rs 19,445 crore crop loans in the second phase. “So far, Rs 13,600 crore loans were written off. Around Rs 3,000 crore would be waived off this week and only five per cent crop loan balance will remain,” he added.

Rama Rao said that he would bring the issue of interest payments on crop loans to the notice of the chief minister. Meanwhile, student leader Daruvu Yellanna too joined the ruling party. Earlier, Rama Rao also addressed a meeting of Muslim minorities in the city.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao described the knife attack on Prabhakar Reddy as “very bad”. He cancelled his meeting in Narayankhed and rushed to Hyderabad to console the MP’s family members.

He denounced the incident, stating that violence has no place in a democracy. He also asked the police to investigate whether there was any conspiracy behind the attack.

