Lecturer posts: Telangana High Court tells TSPSC to address concern over wrong questions

The TSPSC initially released a preliminary key on September 22 inviting objections from the candidates.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court issued a direction on Monday to the standing counsel for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to obtain instructions regarding the objections raised by the petitioners. The matter has been adjourned to November 3 for further review.

Justice P Madhavi Devi gave the direction in response to a writ petition filed by Praneeth Reddy Talla and five others. The petitioners sought to declare the inaction of the secretary of TSPSC, in distributing question papers for the recruitment of junior lecturers in English subjects as illegal and arbitrary.

The petitioners contended that the TSPSC’s Paper-II English (PG level) examination, conducted on September 12, consisted of 150 questions, of which 37 were problematic. These issues included questions that were “out of prescribed syllabus, incorrect, ambiguous, and had incorrect answer keys, along with instances of multiple correct answers and all options being incorrect.” They further claimed that this led to a violation of Articles 14, 16, and 21 of the Constitution of India and also infringed upon principles of natural justice.

The petitioners raised objections to the 37 questions of Paper II (English) within the stipulated period using a link provided on the TSPSC website. In their objections, they requested the TSPSC to cancel the written test for Paper II (English subject), citing the aforementioned irregularities.

Despite the objections raised by the petitioners, they alleged that the TSPSC did not consider their concerns and proceeded with plans to release the final key and selection list.The petitioners expressed concern that if the selection list were to be released, they would incur irreparable losses.

