Telangana assembly polls: BSP releases second list, allots ticket to trans person

Published: 31st October 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released its second list of candidates comprising 43 names for the upcoming Assembly elections. The party has allocated one ticket to a transgender person.

Releasing the list on Monday, the party’s State president RS Praveen Kumar said: “We have allotted a ticket to a transgender person. We have allotted 20 tickets to BCs, 10 to SCs, eight to STs, three to OCs and two to minorities.”The party has already released its first list with 20 names.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Kumar urged the people not to support the BRS, Congress and BJP and alleged they were making false promises for the sake of votes.

“Amit Shah promised that the BJP will make a BC leader the chief minister if it is voted to power. But it is a joke because the BJP replaced Bandi Sanjay as the party’s State president with an OC leader,” he said. Of the 63 candidates announced by the BSP so far, 26 are BCs, 21 SCs, 11 STs, three OCs and two minorities.

