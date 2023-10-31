Home States Telangana

Telangana assembly polls: Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi banks on turncoats to enhance its vote share

In Jangaon, former minister and former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmiah, a well-known BC leader, also joined the BRS.

Published: 31st October 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MLC K Kavitha applies tilak on the forehead of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Hyderabad on Friday.

FILE - TRS MLC K Kavitha applies tilak on the forehead of her father and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao before the launch of Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Hyderabad, Dec 2022.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS is doing everything it can to improve its voting percentage in constituencies that are likely to witness a close contest in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.As part of its ‘every vote matters’ strategy, the pink party is onboarding as many dissident leaders from the Congress and the BJP as possible.

According to BRS sources, the party hopes to secure at least 5,000 to 10,000 additional votes by inducting leaders from other parties, which might prove crucial to winning the seats.The BRS is welcoming leaders from the level of sarpanches to former ministers from other parties with wide open arms.

In Mahbubnagar, the BRS successfully onboarded senior leader and former minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy and three-time MLA and Mudiraj leader Erra Sekhar. Both leaders have a significant following in their respective segments. The BRS hopes to tap into their vote bank.

Cong’s loss, BRS’ gain

Interestingly, after BRS sitting MLCs K Damodhar Reddy and K Narayana Reddy joined the grand old party, the ruling party has made good its loss by inducting Congress leaders into its ranks.In Hyderabad, the BRS landed former CLP leader PJR’s son P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, a development considered a loss to the Congress. PJR was a popular leader in Hyderabad. His family had served the Congress for almost 55 years.  

The BRS  hopes that PJR supporters might move to BRS along with Vishnuvardhan Reddy in Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills and Serilingampally Assembly segments.In Uppal, the party managed to get corporator Shirisha and her husband and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s ardent supporter Somasekhar Reddy into its ranks.

In Jangaon, former minister and former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmiah, a well-known BC leader, also joined the BRS. In Peddapalli too, a few important leaders of the Congress joined the BRS, which is expected to prove advantageous for the ruling party in the elections.

Two District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents Nandikanti Sridhar and Tirupati Reddy from Medchal and Medak joined the BRS after Mynampally moved to the Congress. The BRS hopes that this will compensate for any hemorrhage of votes that Mynampally’s decision may cause to the BRS.

