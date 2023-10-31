Telangana TDP chief Kasani resigns from party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TTDP) president Kasani Gnaneswar on Monday resigned from the party, upset over the leadership’s decision against contesting in the Assembly elections in Telangana. The TTDP president accused party general secretary Nara Lokesh of not lifting or answering his calls though he tried to contact him almost 20 to 30 times.

He alleged that the decision against contesting elections will help other parties in Telangana. He said that the candidates were interested in fighting the elections spending their own money, but the party does not have a convincing reason not to contest the elections.

Kasani also said that he asked party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in jail in Rajmahendravaram during ‘mulaqat’ three days ago why he had encouraged him in the first place to join the TDP and then why he had now taken a decision not to contest in the elections. “Naidu had no answer to my question,” he said.

Gnaneswar said that he prepared a list of about 60 candidates who were anxious to contest in the elections. “They are asking me why the party has gone back on contesting the elections. Lokesh is talking like a child. He does not understand Telangana politics,” said Gnaneswar.

Kasani also recalled the TDP AP MLA and actor Balakrishna saying that the party would show its real power in Telangana elections after he announced contesting the elections. But now, he too is maintaining silence and is not answering his calls.

