TS-SET ’23 concludes with 78.03% attendance

The overall attendance for all three days put together is 78.03 per cent held at 181 centres covering 29 subjects

Published: 31st October 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The third and final day of the Telangana State - State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2023 concluded and a majority of registered candidates took the test at 33 centres across the State on Monday. Examinations Member Secretary Prof C Muralikrishna said that the final analysis indicated that of the 40,838 candidates, who applied for the TS-SET Exam, 31,866 attended the online test.

The overall attendance for all three days put together is 78.03 per cent held at 181 centres covering 29 subjects. On the third day, 78.4 per cent of students attended tests in seven subjects at 22 locations. For the second session, 78.1 per cent of students attended tests in three subjects at 24 locations.

On the second day, 77.66 per cent of students attended tests in seven subjects at 33 locations for the first session, and 75.80 per cent attended tests in five subjects at 32 locations for the second session. On the first day, 76.85 per cent of students attended tests in four subjects at 35 locations.

