AYUSH centre opened at NIMS; doctors oppose move

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Harish Rao inaugurated the AYUSH Integrated Wellness Centre at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Punjagutta, on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the wellness centre marks the first of its kind in the State, providing a unified platform for ayurveda, unani, homoeopathy, Siddha, and naturopathy medical practices.

Meanwhile, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of NIMS has expressed deep concern and disappointment over the inauguration of the AYUSH Integrated Wellness Centre. In a statement, the RDA said that they firmly believe in evidence-based medical practices that prioritise patient safety and the highest standards of care.

“Ayurveda and homoeopathy lack the extensive clinical validation and research that modern medicine demands. Integrating these disciplines within the medical institute might inadvertently compromise patient care and dilute the rigorous standards that Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences is known for,” the statement read.

