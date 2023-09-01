BRS is not a ‘slogan sarkar’ like others, it provides solutions, says Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah lacked knowledge about Telangana while the Congress was not implementing its assurances in Karnataka, the home State of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.“BRS is not a slogan sarkar. It is sarkar that provides solutions to people’s problems,” Harish said.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming MRPS leaders Y Bhaskar and others into the BRS fold at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Harish said that the people of the State have themselves decided to bring the BRS to power for the third consecutive time. “Several parties give slogans before elections and forget them later, but the BRS is the only party that has implemented all its assurances,” he claimed.

“It was the BRS which implemented 10 per cent reservations for STs in employment and education,” Harish said. He alleged that communal clashes were taking place in States ruled by the Congress and BJP whereas Telangana was known for communal harmony.

