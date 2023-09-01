Home States Telangana

BRS is not a ‘slogan sarkar’ like others, it provides solutions, says Harish Rao

He alleged that communal clashes were taking place in States ruled by the Congress and BJP whereas Telangana was known for communal harmony.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

BRS party joinings In the presence of Minister T Harish rao at BRS Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah lacked knowledge about Telangana while the Congress was not implementing its assurances in Karnataka, the home State of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.“BRS is not a slogan sarkar. It is sarkar that provides solutions to people’s problems,” Harish said.

Addressing a meeting after welcoming MRPS leaders Y Bhaskar and others into the BRS fold at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, Harish said that the people of the State have themselves decided to bring the BRS to power for the third consecutive time. “Several parties give slogans before elections and forget them later, but the BRS is the only party that has implemented all its assurances,” he claimed. 

“It was the BRS which implemented 10 per cent reservations for STs in employment and education,” Harish said. He alleged that communal clashes were taking place in States ruled by the Congress and BJP whereas Telangana was known for communal harmony.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish RaoAICCBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp