Formulate clear policies on teachers’ transfers: Sabitha Indra Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has issued directives to officials for the organised execution of teacher promotions and transfers. In response to the Telangana High Court’s approval of teacher transfers within the State, a meeting of education officials was held at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) office here on Thursday. Speaking during the meeting, Sabitha emphasised the importance of conducting the promotions and transfers transparently.

To ensure that the process is smooth, officials were asked to take precautionary measures against technical issues. The minister called for periodic reviews of the arrangements related to this procedure. She proposed appointing State-level officers as supervisors in respective districts to facilitate seamless promotions and transfers. The long-awaited teacher promotions and transfers must proceed without hitches, she said.

The minister highlighted that teacher vacancy fulfilment now falls under the jurisdiction of the District Selection Committee (DSC). Refuting the Congress leaders claims that education suffered after the formation of Telangana, she said the State government allocated `1,87,269 crore towards the development of the education sector.

Following Telangana’s creation, the inaugural DSC in 2017 aimed to fill 8,972 posts. The existing teacher vacancy count necessitates promotions for, primary school headmasters and school assistants. The government plans to fill 5,089 vacant teaching positions and 1,523 special education teacher roles in government schools.

Since the inception of Telangana, 11,715 teacher positions have been filled in Gurukuls, with recruitment of 12,150 teaching and non-teaching staff going on currently, she mentioned. Unemployed individuals are encouraged to benefit from the government-led teacher vacancy initiatives and disregard those hindering the process, Sabitha Reddy said.

HYDERABAD: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has issued directives to officials for the organised execution of teacher promotions and transfers. In response to the Telangana High Court’s approval of teacher transfers within the State, a meeting of education officials was held at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) office here on Thursday. Speaking during the meeting, Sabitha emphasised the importance of conducting the promotions and transfers transparently. To ensure that the process is smooth, officials were asked to take precautionary measures against technical issues. The minister called for periodic reviews of the arrangements related to this procedure. She proposed appointing State-level officers as supervisors in respective districts to facilitate seamless promotions and transfers. The long-awaited teacher promotions and transfers must proceed without hitches, she said. The minister highlighted that teacher vacancy fulfilment now falls under the jurisdiction of the District Selection Committee (DSC). Refuting the Congress leaders claims that education suffered after the formation of Telangana, she said the State government allocated `1,87,269 crore towards the development of the education sector.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following Telangana’s creation, the inaugural DSC in 2017 aimed to fill 8,972 posts. The existing teacher vacancy count necessitates promotions for, primary school headmasters and school assistants. The government plans to fill 5,089 vacant teaching positions and 1,523 special education teacher roles in government schools. Since the inception of Telangana, 11,715 teacher positions have been filled in Gurukuls, with recruitment of 12,150 teaching and non-teaching staff going on currently, she mentioned. Unemployed individuals are encouraged to benefit from the government-led teacher vacancy initiatives and disregard those hindering the process, Sabitha Reddy said.