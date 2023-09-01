Home States Telangana

An octogenarian woman walks 8 km barefoot in Telangana to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

The woman said that she had been walking all the way to Kondayappalli for the past few years to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother and his children.

Bagyamma. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, an octogenarian woman named Bagyamma alias Bakkamma walked approximately 8 km barefoot on an unpaved road from Kothapalli village in Mayala mandal of Jagtial district to Kondayappalli in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district barefoot to tie a Rakhi to her brother, Gouda Mallesh.

The road between the two villages lacked any public transport facility. While she was walking, a youth approached Bagyamma and asked her why she was walking alone. The woman then answered where she was heading and said that she had been walking all the way to Kondayappalli for the past few years to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother and his children. Intrigued by her determination, he recorded a video of her and shared it on various social media platforms. The video then went viral within a short period of time. After celebrating the occasion, Mallesh’s son-in-laws dropped Bagyamma back to Kothapalli in their personal vehicles.

