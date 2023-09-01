Palair in focus as Revanth invites Thummala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that will have a bearing on both the ruling BRS and the YSRTP, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday invited BRS senior leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to join the Congress. Thummala has been keen to contest from the Palair Assembly on a BRS ticket and when his name did not figure in the list of candidates released by the ruling party, he reportedly decided to contest as an Independent. However, his followers insisted that he contest on a Congress ticket. Against this backdrop, the Revanth-Thummala meeting assumed significance.

It may be recalled that YSRTP chief YS Sharmila had been quite clear that she wanted to contest from Palair. In the event of the YSRTP merging with the Congress, which seems very likely after Sharmila's meeting with the Gandhis, who gets the Palair ticket would be the question. After the meeting, Revanth tweeted: “Cordially met former BRS Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao garu and invited him to join @INCIndia. #ByeByeKCR #TelanganaElections2023 (sic)”.

In an informal chat with reporters later, Revanth said that the State required the services of Thummala. “Thummala told me that he will take a decision (on joining the Congress) after discussions with his followers,” he said. The TPCC chief added that he met Thummala with prior permission from AICC leaders and key leaders from Khammam Congress.“Thummala can influence State politics. Thummala is not a leader who is confined only to erstwhile Khammam district,” Revanth said, adding that those indulging in corruption were trying to keep him away from politics.

Dasoju takes potshots

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, in a tweet, said that when Sharmila met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi with the intention to contest from Palair on a Congress ticket, Revanth went to the residence of Thummala later in the evening and invited him into the party.“These two incidents exposed the chinks in the Congress. It seems there are differences between AICC leaders and the TPCC chief,” Dasoju alleged.

“Congress is known for groupism. In future, Telangana will witness clashes between Sharmila and Revanth Reddy groups,” Dasoju felt.“People of Telangana should decide whether they want Congress, which is known for groupism, or BRS, which has a leader like KCR, who has credibility, character, commitment and conviction,” Dasoju said.

