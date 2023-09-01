Home States Telangana

Palair in focus as Revanth invites Thummala

In the event of the YSRTP merging with the Congress, which seems very likely after Sharmila's meeting with the Gandhis, who gets the Palair ticket would be the question.

Published: 01st September 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, along with other leaders, calls on former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao at his residence on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a development that will have a bearing on both the ruling BRS and the YSRTP, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday invited BRS senior leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to join the Congress. Thummala has been keen to contest from the Palair Assembly on a BRS ticket and when his name did not figure in the list of candidates released by the ruling party, he reportedly decided to contest as an Independent. However, his followers insisted that he contest on a Congress ticket. Against this backdrop, the Revanth-Thummala meeting assumed significance.

It may be recalled that YSRTP chief YS Sharmila had been quite clear that she wanted to contest from Palair. In the event of the YSRTP merging with the Congress, which seems very likely after Sharmila's meeting with the Gandhis, who gets the Palair ticket would be the question. After the meeting, Revanth tweeted: “Cordially met former BRS Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao garu and invited him to join @INCIndia. #ByeByeKCR #TelanganaElections2023 (sic)”.

In an informal chat with reporters later, Revanth said that the State required the services of Thummala. “Thummala told me that he will take a decision (on joining the Congress) after discussions with his followers,” he said. The TPCC chief added that he met Thummala with prior permission from AICC leaders and key leaders from Khammam Congress.“Thummala can influence State politics. Thummala is not a leader who is confined only to erstwhile Khammam district,” Revanth said, adding that those indulging in corruption were trying to keep him away from politics.

Dasoju takes potshots

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan, in a tweet, said that when Sharmila met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi with the intention to contest from Palair on a Congress ticket, Revanth went to the residence of Thummala later in the evening and invited him into the party.“These two incidents exposed the chinks in the Congress. It seems there are differences between AICC leaders and the TPCC chief,” Dasoju alleged.

“Congress is known for groupism. In future, Telangana will witness clashes between Sharmila and Revanth Reddy groups,” Dasoju felt.“People of Telangana should decide whether they want Congress, which is known for groupism, or BRS, which has a leader like KCR, who has credibility, character, commitment and conviction,” Dasoju said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCCBRS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp