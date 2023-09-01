Revanth shares clip of cash being offered to attend BRS MLA’s yatra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Posting a viral video clip in which two persons are seen inviting people to attend the padayatra of Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that the clip was an indication of the impending defeat of the BRS.

The clip that has gone viral on social media, shows two drumbeaters asking the people of a village in Nagarkurnool Assembly constituency to come to the village temple at 3 PM as the local MLA was scheduled to come there as part of his ‘Padella Prasthanam’ padayatra.

The video shows the drumbeaters making a ‘chaatimpu’, an announcement, informing that women carrying ‘Bonams’ will be given Rs 300 each, and those who make and carry the Bathukamma will be paid Rs 200. Not just that, if any youngster wants to dance, he/ she will be given a “full beer”, the drumbeaters say.

“Lifting a Bonam is a matter of self-respect and it’s an example of our culture. Setting a monetary value to such a service shows the arrogance of BRS leaders. This is nothing but the destruction of Telangana’s culture,” Revanth tweeted.

