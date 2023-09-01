Sharmila meets Gandhis, merger soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The long-awaited meeting between YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila and former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi took place on Thursday morning in New Delhi at the residence of the latter.

Earlier on August 12, TNIE had reported in these columns that Sharmila had discussed details of the merger with AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and that she was set to meet Sonia and Rahul soon to seal the deal.

On Thursday, Sharmila reached 10 Janpath along with her husband Anil Kumar and had a 45-minute meeting with the senior Congress leaders. While she evaded any questions on the merger in an interaction with the media later, sources said it was imminent and that the political leaders discussed plans to strengthen the Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, Sonia asked the YSRTP chief to work towards strengthening the grand old party in both Telugu states. Close associates of Sharmila said she responded by telling the two leaders that her primary focus would be the Telangana Assembly polls, which are expected to take place in the first week of December, and she would later visit AP, where she may campaign for the Congress in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Incidentally, her brother, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Sharmila has been reluctant to campaign against her brother and wants to focus on Telangana. While the YSRTP chief has earlier expressed her intention to contest from Palair in Khammam district, she has sought the Secunderabad seat and another segment for her close followers.

Sources close to Sharmila shared that she invited Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka to her residence in Lotus Pond, Hyderabad, situated next to her brother’s house. The Gandhis are likely to visit Telangana in September, during which time they are also expected to release a manifesto for the polls.

The sources stated that both Rahul and Sonia informed Sharmila that AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and other key leaders have discussed a timeline for the merger. Sharmila too has also reportedly told her close associates that the merger with the Congress will take place soon, potentially within the next 10 days.

A senior AICC leader said the party would decide on the venue to announce the merger — either New Delhi or Hyderabad — and inform Sharmila in the next few days.

Revanth unhappy?

Notably, the meeting with Sonia and Rahul was kept a secret from Telangana Congress leaders, and none of them were involved in the discussions regarding the merger. The entire episode was orchestrated by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He met Sharmila twice – once before the Karnataka elections and again after being sworn in as deputy CM.

On the other hand, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy, who opposed YSRTP’s merger with the Congress, had requested the AICC to place her in AP and utilise her services there to strengthen the party. However, the high command decided to involve her in both States, a decision that is said to have upset Revanth. In contrast, other leaders such as Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have welcomed her entry into the party.

Following the meeting, Sharmila spoke to the media, expressing her gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for sparing time amidst her busy schedule, including having to rush to Mumbai for a meeting with leaders of the INDIA alliance.

“Constructive discussions took place. The daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy will relentlessly work towards the benefit and welfare of the Telangana people. I can say one thing, the countdown for KCR has begun (hinting that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would be defeated in the upcoming Assembly polls),” she said.

