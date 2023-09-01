Telangana Congress seniors may have to sacrifice aspirations to accommodate BC leaders

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw closer, the Congress leadership is faced with increasingly strident demands. The party leadership is walking the proverbial tightrope while attempting to keep peace in its ranks. While it has very little room to manoeuvre while finalising candidates, the task got tougher following the recent Congress Election Committee where BC leaders sought more tickets, at least two Assembly segments in each Lok Sabha constituency, to the community. If the party agrees to this demand, it will be the senior leaders who would have to make “concessions”.

For example, K Jana Reddy, who has not applied for a ticket while both his sons did, will be disappointed. The party is likely to grant only one ticket to one of Jana Reddy’s sons, possibly Nagarjunasagar while accommodating a BC leader in Miryalaguda.

Senior leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has publicly expressed his willingness to give up his Nalgonda Assembly seat for BC leaders. In Bhongir Lok Sabha, the party is considering allocating Alair and Bhongir seats to BC leaders. Similarly in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, the LB Nagar and Malkajgiri Assembly segments might be reserved for BC leaders. BC leaders from Karimnagar are vying for the Karimnagar, Vemulawada and Husnabad Assembly tickets. However, leaders from other castes, including Other Backward Classes (OC), have also applied for tickets, intensifying the competition.

The situation is no different in Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituencies, where deliberations are underway to allocate Narayanpet, Shadnagar, Maktal and Gadwal to BC candidates. In the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, Narsapur and Patancheru Assembly segments are being considered for BC community leaders, but leaders from various backgrounds are striving to secure these seats.

Khammam presents a unique challenge, as only three segments are in the general category while the rest are reserved. The Congress has selected Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for Kothagudem, and the Khammam seat is expected to be given to a Kamma leader. The party is grappling with finding a strong candidate for Palair, with discussions involving former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao.

Interestingly, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila, who is reportedly ready to merge her party with the Congress, is also interested in contesting from Palair. In the Mahabubabad LS seat, only one Assembly segment falls under the general category, while the other six segments are reserved, leaving limited room for manoeuvring. In Warangal, BC leaders such as Konda Murali from Parkal and Konda Surekha from Warangal East are likely to get tickets. In the Adilabad Parliament constituency, Adilabad and Mudhole Assembly segments are likely to get BC candidates. However, the prospects for accommodating BC leaders in other constituencies remain uncertain.

