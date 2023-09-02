Home States Telangana

26 govt college girls in Telangana hospitalised with viral fever 

It is learnt that when the students reported their symptoms, the management of the college withheld the information about the incident from their parents.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A total of 26 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (TSRDC) for Women at Rangashaipet in Warangal fell ill on Friday afternoon. The students developed symptoms of cough, cold and fever and were taken to MGM Hospital in Warangal through ambulances.

According to MGM Hospital superintendent Dr V Chandrasekhar, the students are suffering from viral fever and their condition is said to be stable. He said that blood samples have been collected to test for dengue and typhoid fever and the students will be discharged based on the results.

It is learnt that when the students reported their symptoms, the management of the college withheld the information about the incident from their parents. However, eventually, the incident came to the attention of the parents. Soon, they rushed to the college to inquire about the health of their children.

Later, a medical team was called and they concluded that a change in weather may have played a role in spreading the illness among the students. The management of the college reassured parents that there was no need to be alarmed about the situation.

