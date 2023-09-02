Home States Telangana

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani: Fear behind BJP’s ‘one nation, one poll’ slogan

The popularity of Modi has been waning in the country and there are reports that BJP will lose the elections.

Published: 02nd September 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realising that it has no chance of winning the next elections in any of the States as per the latest surveys, the BJP has come up with the “One Nation, One Election” slogan as it believes that the concept will benefit it, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Friday.

“However, the BRS, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is ready for any election,” he said, adding that in light of the coming elections, there is a discussion across the country that a Bill on ‘One Nation, One Election’ will be tabled in the Parliament session to be held from September 18 and 22.

“The popularity of Modi has been waning in the country and there are reports that BJP will lose the elections. This is why it is thinking that simultaneous elections to Assemblies and Lok Sabha would benefit it. But the BRS is prepared,” he said.

