Aspirants see a trouble-shooter in Damodar Raja Narasimha

A similar situation is unfolding in the reserved Chevella Assembly segment, where ruling party leaders are expressing interest in joining the Congress ranks.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the party shortlists its candidates, Congress leaders in reserved Assembly segments are getting fidgety. Two segments in particular have become hotbeds of activity, as leaders from other parties express interest in joining the Congress.

Nakrekal Assembly was won by the Congress in 2018 but its MLA Ch Lingaiah switched allegiance to the ruling BRS. Following the defection, several leaders, particularly those who won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, have been working hard to strengthen the Congress presence in the constituency. Among those vying for the Nakrekal Assembly ticket is Congress state general secretary Kondeti Mallaiah who has been actively campaigning in the segment.

Other leaders who played pivotal roles during challenging times are also in contention. However, there is an undercurrent of tension as some senior leaders from the district are attempting to lure leaders from the BRS into the Congress, which has left long-standing party members concerned.

While 18 aspirants have applied for the Nakrekal Assembly ticket, speculation has arisen regarding the potential inclusion of former MLA Vemula Veeresham in the Congress fold. This has caused unease among the aspirants, prompting them to seek the intervention of CWC permanent invitee Damodar Raja Narasimha. They have urged him to ensure fairness in the ticket distribution process and to refrain from accommodating parachute leaders who might join the party before the elections, only to switch allegiance if the Congress does not secure power.

A similar situation is unfolding in the reserved Chevella Assembly segment, where ruling party leaders are expressing interest in joining the Congress ranks. Party leaders, including Pamena Bheem Bharat and Rachamalla Siddeswar, are appealing to the party not to accept any leaders from the ruling party just before the election. They have submitted a representation to Raja Narasimha, requesting him to address the issue with the party’s high command and advocate for tickets to be awarded to loyal, long-time party members.

Raja Narasimha has reportedly written to the Congress high command, urging it to consider senior leaders for candidature in the upcoming Assembly elections and to avoid fielding parachute candidates.

