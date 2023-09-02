Cops detain sister, boyfriend in Andhra Pradesh over mysterious death of engineer

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Investigating the mysterious death of software engineer B Deepthi in Korutla four days ago, police on Friday have reportedly detained her sister Chandana and her boyfriend in Ongole. After the murder was reported, the police formed four teams to apprehend the victim’s sister Chandana and her boyfriend as they held the key to the mystery that shrouded Deepthi’s death.

Four days ago, Deepthi and her sister Chandana had consumed liquor at their house along with the latter’s boyfriend on that fateful night when their parents were away in Hyderabad to attend a housewarming ceremony.

Later, Deepthi was found dead with minor injuries on her body. Chandana and her boyfriend fled the house but later released an audio clip in which she said she had nothing to do with her sister’s death. Police said they were still investigating the mystery and that they would be able to crack the case soon. Meanwhile, her family members found that Rs 2 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 90 lakh were missing from the house.

