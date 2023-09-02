Home States Telangana

Cops detain sister, boyfriend in Andhra Pradesh over mysterious death of engineer

Meanwhile, her family members found that Rs 2 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 90 lakh were missing from the house.

Published: 02nd September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Investigating the mysterious death of software engineer B Deepthi in Korutla four days ago, police on Friday have reportedly detained her sister Chandana and her boyfriend in Ongole. After the murder was reported, the police formed four teams to apprehend the victim’s sister Chandana and her boyfriend as they held the key to the mystery that shrouded Deepthi’s death.

Four days ago, Deepthi and her sister Chandana had consumed liquor at their house along with the latter’s boyfriend on that fateful night when their parents were away in Hyderabad to attend a housewarming ceremony.

Later, Deepthi was found dead with minor injuries on her body. Chandana and her boyfriend fled the house but later released an audio clip in which she said she had nothing to do with her sister’s death. Police said they were still investigating the mystery and that they would be able to crack the case soon. Meanwhile, her family members found that Rs 2 lakh cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 90 lakh were missing from the house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
software engineer mysterious death detained

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp