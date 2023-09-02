Corning Incorporated to set up Rs 934 crore Gorilla Glass unit in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Corning Incorporated has chosen Telangana to set up its Gorilla Glass manufacturing facility, a first-of-its-kind investment in India. The proposed facility will manufacture cover glass for smartphone makers. The proposed investment of Rs 934 crore by Corning along with its partners will be a strategic investment in driving the smartphone manufacturing ecosystem in Telangana and India, according to a release. The proposed facility is expected to employ over 800 people.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met Corning representatives — John Bayne, senior vice-president, Ravi Kumar, global operations executive, and Sarah Cartmell, director (government affairs) — in New York. On the occasion, Rama Rao said, “Telangana is fast emerging as a hub for electronics manufacturing as a result of the initiatives undertaken by the State government in the last nine years. Several electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly choosing Hyderabad as their destination. Foxconn made a significant investment in the State earlier this year, and now Corning’s investment in Telangana will propel a new era of smartphone manufacturing in Telangana and in India.” Earlier in the day, Optiemus Infracom announced that it would enter into a 70:30 joint venture with Corning to produce cover glass parts.

