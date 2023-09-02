'Criminals have free hand in Telangana', says Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Home Minister Mahmood Ali as a “rubber stamp minister” who knows nothing about maintaining law and order in the State, Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Friday asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the former to go to Uttar Pradesh and learn how to curb crime from Yogi Adityanath and the home minister of that State.

He was speaking to reporters about the murder of Rahul Singh, a gym trainer who was stabbed to death three days ago at Attapur by four unidentified individuals. The MLA urged the Rajendranagar ACP, DCP and circle inspector to get to the bottom of the case and find out whether Rahul Singh’s murder was a hit job and also how many people were behind the crime.

“We just came to know that 25 suspects are being questioned. Tomorrow they are going to reveal the facts in front of the media. But why so much secrecy for three days?” Raja Singh asked. He alleged that people in the Old City were getting attacked and murdered if they posted anything against AIMIM. “Every day a murder, robbery and rape is happening somewhere in the State, and the culprits have become fearless, as they are not facing any consequences,” he alleged.

