DK Aruna submits request to be sworn in as MLA, on BJP letterhead

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the disqualification of Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy by the High Court, BJP vice-president DK Aruna on Friday approached the office of the Legislative Assembly secretary and demanded that she be administered oath as MLA from Gadwal Assembly constituency.

Notably, Aruna submitted her request on the BJP’s letterhead. This has sparked a debate about whether she would be allowed to take oath as a BJP MLA when she contested the 2018 Assembly election on a Congress ticket.

Legislative Assembly secretary V Narasimha Charyulu told TNIE that his office has not yet received a copy of the High Court order. He said that Aruna’s representation was forwarded to the Speaker of the Assembly, who will take a call after following the rule book and due procedure.

Meanwhile, Aruna lashed out at the State government, accusing it of forcing the police to take former Kamareddy ZP chairperson Venkat Ramana Reddy into custody when he was heading to Gajwel to inspect the development works in the constituency that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao represents.

“MLC K Kavitha has been telling the people in Kamareddy that her father will develop the constituency just the way Gajwel has been developed by him. If that is the case, why do you fear people visiting the constituency to see the development for themselves,” Aruna said.

She said that such repressive tactics were being employed by the State government against BJP leaders and workers whenever they wanted to bring out the truth. Aruna recalled that BJP State president G Kishan Reddy too was taken into custody when he tried to visit the 2BHK housing colony in Batasingaram recently.

