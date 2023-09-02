DK Shivakumar allays Revanth Reddy fears over Sharmila’s Ghar Wapsi

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief YS Sharmila met former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday.

According to Congress sources, Shivakumar, on instructions from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), spoke to Revanth Reddy on Sharmila’s terms for merging her party with the Congress which allows her to contest in the Telangana Assembly elections.

The party high command had purportedly requested Shivakumar to address the situation with Revanth, as the former had played a crucial role in facilitating the meeting between Sharmila and the Gandhis in New Delhi just a day ago. In the past, Revanth had openly expressed his opposition to her joining the Telangana Congress unit, although he did mention that he had no objections if she chose to join the party and operate from Andhra Pradesh.

Sources said that since the high command has given the green signal to her to operate in Telangana, Shivakumar is understood to have explained to Revanth the leadership’s view about her role. The brief given to Shivakumar was to remove any apprehensions or misgivings Revanth may have had about Sharmila’s political ambitions in Telangana, said sources.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister is believed to have urged Revanth to cooperate with her and collaborate as a united team to assist the party in securing victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Revanth also reportedly discussed the interest of former minister and senior BRS leader Thummala Nageswara Rao in joining the Congress, provided he is given the ticket to contest from Palair.However, it must be noted that Sharmila also intends to contest from the same constituency.

During the meeting, Revanth emphasised that Nageswara Rao would be a valuable addition given his influential position as a Kamma leader in Khammam district, said sources. The TPCC chief is also believed to have implored Shivakumar to ensure that Thummala joins in the presence of Sonia or Rahul Gandhi, either in New Delhi or Hyderabad, should the party decide to organise its CWC meeting in the city.

In addition to these discussions, Revanth is expected to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to extend an invitation for his participation in releasing the BC Declaration for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

