Gandhiji inspired BRS govt’s welfare schemes: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that he was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi in giving priority to welfare schemes, implementing farmer-centric programmes and focusing on rural development. Addressing the concluding ceremony of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu at the HICC, KCR said that developmental programmes would be continued and the fruits of development shared among the poor.

“Gandhiji said India’s soul lives in its villages. The State government had been trying to improve the living standards in the villages,” KCR said. He said that villages, towns, agriculture, industry, IT, Dalits, tribals, minorities and upper-caste poor are being given equal importance in the State.

“That is why Telangana stands as a role model in the country. The development model will be continued further,” KCR said. He recalled that the fight for a separate Telangana state was non-violent, a path shown by Gandhiji.KCR said that the State government has found a solution to the agrarian crisis, introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu and developed villages.

It may be recalled that the State government conducted a 15-day programme while launching the Vajrotsavalu last year. The State government arranged free shows of the movie ‘Gandhi’ in theatres for around 30 lakh students as part of the celebrations.

Cultural programmes

The culture department organised several cultural programmes at the concluding ceremony, including a short film specially made for the occasion. Among the cultural programmes were a musical concert by the Raghavachari brothers, Sangeet Nataka Akademi’s Bharatiya Bhavana ballet, Kuchipudi, Perini, Bharata Natyam and other dance forms as well as Ayachitam Nateswara Sarma’s song and dance show ‘Telangana Avataranam’.Manjula Ramaswami performed Vajrotsava Harati.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, Vajrotsava Committee chairman K Keshava Rao, several ministers and others were present.

