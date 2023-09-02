Telangana High Court directs judge to inspect Nirmal tank, submit report in sealed cover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, on Friday directed the principal district and sessions judge of Nirmal to inspect the Kotha Cheruvu, also known as Naya Talab and submit a report in a sealed cover within four weeks.

The bench gave the sessions judge some specific points to investigate, including determining whether a disputed road is located within the full tank level boundaries of the lake and, if so, ascertaining when this road was established. The sessions judge will also have to assess whether any construction or repair work on the road has taken place after February 17. The sessions judge will also have to examine whether the tank in question has been adequately fenced on all sides as well as investigate whether there are any encroachments within the full tank level of the lake.

The sessions judge will have to also assess if the road is actively used by the 25,000 residents living in the vicinity of the lake and determine its width and whether any measures have been taken by the respondents to widen it.

The bench was hearing a PIL filed by K Anji Kumar Reddy, who raised concerns about the illegal occupation of lake land, road construction, and the government’s alleged failure to protect the lake. Earlier, a report submitted by a junior civil judge suggested the existence of a road for many decades and the active use of the lake and its surroundings by a significant population.

After hearing the arguments from counsel for the petitioner, the bench found it necessary to conduct an on-site inspection to effectively resolve the dispute and issued directions to the sessions judge to do so. All pertinent revenue records must be made available during the inspection, the bench ordered the revenue authorities.

